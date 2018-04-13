× Opening Night on City Island for the Harrisburg Senators

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Senators will return to FNB Field on City Island for their home opener on Friday night against the Bowie Baysox.

The first 2,000 fans will receive a free Senators t-shirt. Youth athletes are asked to wear their local sports jerseys to get a free box seat ticket to the game and a chance to be on the field to welcome the 2018 team.

After the game, there will be fireworks. The game starts at 7 p.m.

For ticket and schedule information, visit senatorsbaseball.com.