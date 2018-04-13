People living near rail bridge sad to see it damaged by fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARTIC TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. - An investigation is underway after a fire engulfs a walking bridge in Martic Township, Lancaster County. A Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal says the fire in undetermined as they continue to investigate.

It was around 5:30 p.m. Thursday when the fire started on the railroad trestle bridge on Enola Low Grade Trail. People who live near the bridge say they fire seemed to spread quickly. Nearly 24 hours after the bridge caught fire, it was still smoking. Jeffrey Eshleman lives so close to the bridge he says fire crews suggested he not leave his house Friday.

"We were told is debris comes down and hits you, it's not going to feel too good," said Eshleman. "So I called off work and have someone covering my shift and my wife called off her job."

Eshleman has lived in his home just steps away from the walking bridge for 24 years. He says, he along with his children have many memories on the bridge, so to see it nearly destroyed is hard.

"My 19-year-old is heartbroken," said Eshleman. "He used to climb it all the time when he was a little kid."

Investigators will likely be out, working on this fire for several days.