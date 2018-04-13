× Prescribed fire set for today on Gettysburg battlefield postponed to Saturday due to wind conditions

GETTYSBURG — A prescribed fire scheduled for today at Gettysburg National Military Park has been postponed to Saturday due to the forecast for high winds, according to the National Park Service.

As a result, South Confederate Avenue and Sickles Avenue will be closed throughout the day while crews prepare to start the fire, which will be conducted on all or most of the 215 acres between Devils Den and South Confederate Avenue (weather permitting), the Park Service says.

For more information, including maps of the burn area, are available here.