Temperatures peak near 80 degrees both Friday and Saturday before rain returns on Sunday

EVEN WARMER FRIDAY: The warmth increases even more Friday, and it’s here to stay through the first half of the weekend. A stray shower or sprinkle is possible for the morning hours, but most should stay dry. It’s much milder, with morning lows in the 50s. Then, temperatures jump to a late spring feel in time for Friday afternoon. There’s plenty of sunshine, and afternoon temperatures reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees! There’s a nice, but warm, southwest breeze. It’s a great change of pace for sure! All looks wonderful for Friday evening plans. It’s still mild, with temperatures falling into the 60s. Skies are mainly clear through the night. Crack open the windows! Temperatures fall into the middle 50s to near 60 degrees.

WARM WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The warmth doesn’t go away just yet for the weekend. Saturday brings sunshine and some passing clouds. Temperatures remain well above average for this time of year. Readings are back into the middle to upper 70s. Depending on cloud cover, some 80 degree readings are not out of the question. The next cold front is slow to approach on Sunday. There’s showers, perhaps some thunderstorms, during the afternoon. We’re also monitoring the potential for heavy rain Sunday night into early Monday morning. Temperatures are likely much cooler due to the clouds and rain chances. Temperatures turn cooler through the day, falling out of the 60s and into the 50s. It’s also breezy.

NEXT WEEK: Monday still brings the chance for showers, with the best chance during the morning. Temperatures continue to cool, especially during the afternoon. Highs peak in the 50s. It turns breezy too. Tuesday is partly sunny and still breezy. The chill is back, with readings in the middle to upper 40s. Wednesday is sunny to start, but clouds build during the afternoon. Highs start to turn milder, with readings near 60 degrees. Thursday is partly sunny and cooler. A leftover shower from the night is possible early in the morning, but the rest of the day should dry out. It’s a bit breezy too.

Have a great weekend!