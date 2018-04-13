× Three vehicle accident sends one to hospital

EPHRATA, Pa. — A man was transported to the hospital late Friday afternoon after a three vehicle accident on the 1100 Block of South State Street in Ephrata.

According to a release from Ephrata Police, just after 3:30 p.m. a white truck belonging to a traffic control flag company was traveling south bound when it drifted into the north bound lane for an unkown reason. As it drifted into the north bound lane, the truck sideswept a white van traveling northbound, before continuing south bound and striking a black SUV head on.

The driver of the white truck was checked by the Ephrata Ambulance after complaining of injuries, and was transported to a local hospital. No other injuries from this accident were reported. The white truck sustained severe damage and had to be towed from the scene, and the driver is going to be cited for traffic violations, according to police.

The roadway was closed for about 45 minutes.