Traffic stop leads to arrest of three adults, one juvenile

LANCASTER — Three adults and a juvenile were arrested Thursday following a traffic stop in Lancaster City.

Around 4:19 p.m., a Lancaster Police officer stopped a black Honda CRV in the 100 block of S. Ann Street. As soon as the vehicle was stopped, the driver, Abismael Cedano-Ramirez, and the front seat passenger, Starling Delacruz-Ramirez, switched seats, according to a Lancaster Bureau of Police release.

The officer removed the two men from the vehicle and seated them on a curb — three other individuals were in the rear seat of the Honda. As the officer moved to place Cedano-Ramirez, 20, in the back of his vehicle, Delacruz-Ramirez, 19, stood up and attempted to interfere. A 17-year-old juvenile bystander then ran toward the officer’s position in order stop him from detaining Cedano-Ramirez, the release states. At that point, the officer requested backup.

When additional officers arrived, all of the individuals that were originally inside the vehicle had been removed. Cedano-Ramirez and Delacruz-Ramirez were on a grass area by a sidewalk while the three backseat passengers were on the curb and the sidewalk. The juvenile remained at the scene, also.

The release says the juvenile pulled off a hooded sweatshirt that he had been wearing, stood up in front of another officer and began to fight with the officers when he was pushed back down to the curb. As this was happening, the juvenile’s mother came to the scene.

The mother, identified as 35-year-old Anelky Cordero-Pena, had to be restrained as she attempted to approach a patrol car and as her son continued to resist officers’ attempts to secure him in the vehicle, the release adds. Cordero-Pena, was taken into custody after allegedly trying to strike an officer in the face who tried to escort her from the scene.

Cedano-Ramirez, of the 400 block of S. Lime Street, faces one count each of riot with intent to prevent or coerce official action, reckless driving and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. Delacruz-Ramirez, of the 400 block of S. Christian Street, is charged with riot with intent to prevent or coerce official action.

Cordero-Pena, of the Garden Court Apartments, faces a charge of riot with intent to prevent or coerce official action as well as aggravated assault.

All three of the adults were arraigned and released on $20,000 unsecured bail.

An allegation was filed before Juvenile Probation for riot with intent to prevent or coerce official action. He was released to the custody of an adult.

The other three passengers in the Honda were released at the scene.