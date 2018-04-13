× U.S. Marshals task force arrest York man for alleged assault, stabbing

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– U.S. Marshals have announced the arrest of a York man that is accused of stabbing a victim with a pocket knife.

Kalvin Beady, 27, is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and other related offenses for an incident that occurred on April 10.

York City Police had obtained a warrant for Beady’s arrest, after it was alleged that he pushed a victim to the ground before stabbing the victim multiple times with a pocket knife.

On April 13, police located and arrested Beady without incident in the 500 block of Front Street in York.

United States Marshal Martin J. Pane stated, “The U.S. Marshals Service and our task force partners recognize the importance of cooperation between federal, state and local police agencies – especially when searching for fugitives wanted for violent crimes. It is my sincere hope that the arrest of this dangerous fugitive brings some sense of relief to the victim.”

The USMS worked jointly in these investigations with personnel from the York City Police Department, York County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, Northern York County Regional Police Department and the York County DA’s Office.