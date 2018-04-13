Weekend begins with near 80 degree readings and sunshine Saturday, followed by 60’s and rainy conditions

WARM AGAIN THEN RAINY

A beautiful, pleasantly warm evening under mostly clear skies expected this evening. Readings fall out of the 70s to the 60s! Find a way to get outdoors Saturday. It’s another warm day in the upper 70s and lower 80s. There are a few more clouds and the breeze continues. A potent frontal system approaches for Sunday. Clouds roll in early, followed by rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Temperatures are much cooler in the 60’s. Rain picks up overnight into Monday, heavy at times, and could amount to an inch or two by the time the storm system exits midday. Temperatures begin to tumble too.

HEADS UP

With the dry and windy conditions, wild fires and even controlled fires, can get out of control and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended the next two days.

BRIEF COOL DOWN

Shower chances continue into Monday, especially in the morning. Temperatures begin to tumble out of the 60s into the 50s by the afternoon. Breezy conditions return too. Layer up for Tuesday. The chill is back as temperatures return to the middle and upper 40s. It is still breezy, however, sunshine is back. Bright skies continue for the early part of Wednesday before the next front approaches with clouds by evening. A few showers are possible overnight. Highs Wednesday jump back to the lower 60s. Thursday is partly sunny and cooler in the 50s. I can’t rule out a shower, however, most of the day is dry.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist