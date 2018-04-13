What They’re Saying: Local Congressional members on the Syrian attack
President Donald Trump announced on Friday he ordered strikes on the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons facilities in coordination with France and the United Kingdom in response to a chemical weapons attack last weekend.
“I ordered the United States armed forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapon capabilities of Syrian dictator of Bashar al-Assad,” Trump said from the White House Diplomatic Reception Room.
Witnesses say they heard explosions in the capital city of Damascus and that they began while President Trump was making his address.
Representatives that did not tweet about the strikes Friday night include Scott Perry, Charlie Dent, Tom Marino, Bill Shuster, Patrick Meehan, and Ryan Costello.