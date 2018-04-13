× What They’re Saying: Local Congressional members on the Syrian attack

President Donald Trump announced on Friday he ordered strikes on the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons facilities in coordination with France and the United Kingdom in response to a chemical weapons attack last weekend.

“I ordered the United States armed forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapon capabilities of Syrian dictator of Bashar al-Assad,” Trump said from the White House Diplomatic Reception Room.

Witnesses say they heard explosions in the capital city of Damascus and that they began while President Trump was making his address.

While Bashar al-Assad must be held accountable for his unlawful use of chemical weapons against civilians, the strikes that are being carried out are being done without an authorization from Congress, which is unacceptable — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) April 14, 2018

I hope the actions taken tonight will bring a permanent end to Bashar al Assad’s chemical weapons program and dissuade him from ever pursuing them again. I await a briefing on the scope and success of the mission. — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) April 14, 2018

The brutal attacks on innocent Syrians cannot go unanswered. President Trump is right to join with our allies in responding to the Assad regime’s atrocities. — Rep. Lloyd Smucker (@RepSmucker) April 14, 2018

My statement on the surgical U.S. military strikes in Syria in coordination with our allies France and Britain: pic.twitter.com/nSPzjaEpub — Rep. Lou Barletta (@RepLouBarletta) April 14, 2018

Representatives that did not tweet about the strikes Friday night include Scott Perry, Charlie Dent, Tom Marino, Bill Shuster, Patrick Meehan, and Ryan Costello.