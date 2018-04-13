× York man arrested on drug, gun charges as police conclude three-month investigation

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A three-month investigation concluded after police arrested a York man who was allegedly selling drugs.

Roland Grant, 45, is facing drug distribution and firearms offenses.

During the afternoon hours of April 12, York County Drug Task Force officers arranged to meet with Grant in the 400 block of E. King St. in order to purchase heroin.

When Grant arrived in his Mercedes Benz SUV, police approached him, according to a release.

Grant attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody a short distance away.

After his arrest, police served a search warrant at Grant’s residence in the 400 block of Girard Ave. where crack cocaine and heroin along with drug packaging materials were found. Grant, who is prohibited from possessing a firearm, was found to have two in his residence.

He was committed to York County Prison and is now facing charges.