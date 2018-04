× BREAKING: Water Rescue underway in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A water rescue/search is under in Lancaster County.

Dispatchers say the call was made around eight o’clock Saturday night for a portion of the Cocalico Creek that runs behind the Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Dispatchers were unable to provide any other details into the search.

This is a developing story, a FOX43 crew is on their way to the scene. We will provide updates as they become available.