Escaped prisoner dies after jumping into creek in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man who was taken into custody by Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputies on Saturday night died after escaping and jumping into a nearby creek.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Ephrata Police Chief William Harvey says the prisoner was arrested and taken to Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.

After completing a procedural check-up, the deputy and prisoner were in the parking lot. Chief Harvey says a struggle ensued and the prisoner got away.

The prisoner, who was handcuffed with a chain restraint belt, tried to get away and jumped into Cocalico Creek, which runs behind the hospital, but immediately began to struggle.

Once he was located, officers jumped in to save him, however they were unable to save him. The prisoner’s body was found by rescue crews around 9:30 p.m.

The prisoner’s name will not be released until next of kin is notified. The man was initially arrested on a bench warrant.

The incident remains under investigation.