Hundreds of heads shaved in Lancaster to help fight childhood cancer

LANCASTER, Pa.– Dozens of people lined up on Saturday, to take part in this year’s St. Baldrick’s event at Annie Bailey’s Irish Pub in Lancaster.

About 150-people, including police officers, firefighters and other first responders raised money by getting their heads shaved. The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants. Those getting a buzz say the event brings them closer to youngsters who are fighting for their lives.

“What I like about it is, you’re putting your hair on the line, it’s not just raising money, you’re showing solidarity with the people who are going through chidhood cancer, I think it’s a great thing,” says Matt Johnson, Chief of Staff for Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace.

This is the 11th year for the Lancaster event and organizers say it usually raises about $100,000!

To find out more about the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, click here: https://www.stbaldricks.org/