× Man in critical condition after shooting in York

YORK, Pa – A Dover man is in critical conditioning after being shot 3 times in York city on Friday evening.

According to police, they were called to the 500 block of South Street just before 10:15 p.m. on Friday for a reported shooting.

Once on-scene, officers found 33 year-old Anthony Brackbill, of Dover, with two gun shot wounds to his stomach and another to his arm.

Brackbill was taken to York hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police say that this was not a random incident.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234.