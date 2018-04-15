× BREAKING: York City Police on the scene of deadly shooting

YORK, Pa. — York City police are currently on the scene of a deadly overnight shooting. Dispatchers say the shooting happened around 12:25 A.M. Saturday in the area of South Street and South Duke Street. One neighbor told FOX43 that he heard about 30-shots ring out.

As of now there is no word on any of deaths or injuries, or if a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story and FOX43 will continue to provide updates as they become available.