HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania residents who want to vote in next month’s primary have until 11:59 Monday, April 16th to register. This deadline is also in place for voters who need to change their information.

Residents can register either online on Pennsylvania’s voter registration site or complete a printed registration form. The printed form must be postmarked by April 16th, 2018.

Pennsylvania’s primary election will be held Tuesday, May 15th.