Free income tax filing assistance still available for some Lancaster County residents

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- The deadline to file your federal, state and local taxes is fast approaching. Tuesday, April 17th is the deadline and one organization is trying to help last-minute filers in Lancaster County for free.

The United Way of Lancaster County is holding a tax filing marathon starting Monday, April 16th that will run for 28-hours. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA) helps filers get the most of their tax benefits without paying a high preparation fee. There is a screening process for the service, as it is only offered to families who earned less than $62,000 last year.

There are two options for people to take part of the program.

Individuals who would like an appointment, can either call United Way's 211 Information and Referral Center or walk in to the office at 630 Janet Avenue in Lancaster. The appointments are available starting Monday, April 16th at 9:00 A.M. through Tuesday, April 16th at 1:00 P.M.

Individuals who would like to file their own taxes can do so on the United Way's filing site www.filemytaxes.com

For more information about the VITA program is on United Way of Lancaster County's website.