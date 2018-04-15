× Man charged with Terroristic Threats after two disturbance calls in 1 hour

EPHRATA, Pa. — On Friday night, Ephrata Police responded to two seperate calls at a residence on the 700 Block of East Main Street for disturbances.

The first call occurred around 5:20 p.m., and according to a release from police, involved Jason Unkle, 31, of Ephrata, allegedly causing damage to the vehicle of a female.

The second call occurred around 6:20 p.m., and involved an argument between Unkle and the same female. While police were on scene, they were able to calm the situation, but allegedly Unkle started becoming more aggressive, threatening the female and causing damage to her vehicle. Police say they intervened, but Unkle became combative with them. Eventually, police were able to take Unkle into custody.

Unkle is being charged with Terroristic Threats towards the female, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct. Criminal Mischeif charges are also pending. He was taken to Lancaster County Central Arraignment, and then released on $20,000 unsecured bail following his arraignment.