One man dead after shooting in York

YORK, Pa. — Update; According to a realease from the York City Police Department, when police responded to the scene they found a man outside with gunshot wounds, deceased. Police are also saying the victim was targeted.

Previous Story; York City police are currently on the scene of a deadly overnight shooting. Dispatchers say the shooting happened around 12:15 A.M. Saturday in the area of South Street and South Duke Street. One neighbor told FOX43 that he heard about 30-shots ring out.

As of now there is no word on any of deaths or injuries, or if a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story and FOX43 will continue to provide updates as they become available.