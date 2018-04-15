Tax filing assistance still available for some Lancaster County residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- The deadline to file your federal, state and local taxes in Tuesday, April 17 and one organization is trying to help last minute filers in Lancaster County for free.

The United Way of Lancaster County is holding a tax filing marathon starting Monday, April 16 that will run for 28-hours. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA) helps filers get the most of their tax benefits without paying a high preparation fee. There is a screening process for the service as it only offers the free service to families who earned less than $62,000 last year.

There are two options for people to take part of the program.

Individuals who would like an appointment, they can either call United Way's 2-1-1 Information and Referral Center or walk-in to their office's location at 630 Janet Avenue, Lancaster. The appointments are available starting Monday, April 16 at 9:00 A.M. through Tuesday, April 16 at 1:00 P.M.

Individuals who would like to file their own taxes can do so on the United Way's filing site www.filemytaxes.com

For more information about the VITA program is on United Way of Lancaster County's website.