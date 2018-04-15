York County teenager raising money to buy veteran all terrain wheelchair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A teenager from York County is looking to make a big difference in a veteran’s life.

She’s raising thousands of dollars with the help of a local nonprofit organization to buy the veteran an all terrain wheelchair.

"There’s not many 15-year-old girls who care about a 52-year-old man, and she does," said Mike Geib of Carlisle.

Geib is a United States Army veteran from Carlisle, Cumberland County.

He lives with multiple injuries and PTSD.

He can’t believe a teenager would want to help get him an all terrain wheelchair.

"I have a military family so I wanted to help out in anyway I could," said Katie Hoster of York County,

Hoster, a student from South Western High School in York County, heard about Geib when a former teacher came to the school.

“I knew she was helping get track chairs for veterans, and I went home, and I told my mom, 'I think I know what I want to do for my senior project,'" she said.

And now, Hoster may be one of the only sophomore students not just working on her senior project, but almost finished with it.

She's already hosted a number of events and sold T-shirts with the help of a local nonprofit organization, Roots For Boots.

“We’re 100% volunteer, and the whole Roots For Boots is to get the community involved with helping active duty and military families," said Christy Lucas, CEO of Roots for Boots.

Katie is just a few thousand dollars short of her goal. The chair will help Geib continue to do what he calls therapy.

"My favorite things to do is just to hunt, fish, just go out and be in the woods, and I found it’s my best therapy for PTSD," he said.

He’s extremely thankful for Roots For Boots and for all of Katie’s hard work.

“You’re amazing, thank you. There’s not words to express how I feel," he said.

Katie’s last event is a concert scheduled for April 29th at 2 in the afternoon at South Western High School. Doors open at 1 p.m. Tickets are $6.00 at the door or $5.00 if ordered early. You can email r4boots@gmail.com for tickets or for other inquiries.