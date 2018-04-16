× Columbia man charged in domestic incident

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County — A 26-year-old Columbia man is facing simple assault and harassment charges after an overnight domestic incident late last week on the first block of N. 8th Street, according to Columbia Borough Police.

Damian Todd Haines is accused of punching a victim in the face several times. Officers summoned to the scene observed visible injuries to the victim and placed Haines under arrest. He was taken to Central Booking and committed to Lancaster County Prison, where he is being held on $5,000 bail.