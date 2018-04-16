A brisk, chilly day in the 40s, with possible flurries or sprinkles

BRISK COLD SHOT

Drier air works in through the evening. Skies only partially clear helping temperatures slowly drop through the 40s. Winds slacken a bit too. Morning lows drop to the middle and upper 30s Tuesday morning. Strong disturbance may produce flurries or sprinkles early, then a few stray showers during the afternoon. Plenty of cloud cover and the breeze holds temperatures in the middle and upper 40s. Partly sunny skies Wednesday allows a bit more sunshine to return. Highs are back into the upper 50s too. A late evening shower can’t be ruled out, otherwise, the day is mainly dry and again, the winds are breezy. There is a better chance for a few showers on Thursday. Temperatures continue well below average in the middle 50s. It’s even chillier and breezy on Friday with readings in the lower 50s, despite partly cloudy skies. Temperatures begin to turnaround into the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

High pressure keeps the weekend quiet and dry for now. Plenty of sunshine Saturday, with just a few more clouds on Sunday. Afternoon highs are in the upper 50s for the first half of the weekend, then we’ll add a couple more degrees to the highs for the second half. More cloud cover returns for Monday with highs in the lower 60s.



MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist