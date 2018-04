× Coroner, Fire Marshal on the scene of house fire in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– The coroner and State Police Fire Marshal are on the scene of a house fire.

Crews responded to the 600 block of Pine Mountain Dr. in Greene Township for a reported fatal fire.

However, it is unknown how many injuries or the extent of any damage at this time.

The Coroners office and the State Police Fire Marshal are on the scene of a house fire in Greene Township, Franklin County @fox43 pic.twitter.com/WsVYhrEljL — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) April 16, 2018

The State Police Fire Marshal is not releasing any information about the fire at this time. They tell me the cause remains under investigation @fox43 pic.twitter.com/DdcDHkypUC — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) April 16, 2018

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.