Dean Zimmerman, former chief of Citizens Hose Company No. 1 in Dillsburg has died

DILLSBURG — Dean Zimmerman, former chief of Citizens Hose Company No. 1 in Dillsburg, York County, has died, the company announced Monday morning on its Facebook page.

“It is with heavy heart and deep sadness that we advise of the passing of Past Fire Chief and Life Member Dean Zimmerman,” the post reads. “Chief Zimmerman passed on Saturday morning while in Hershey Medical Center surrounded by his family.

“Chief Zimmerman was a Firefighters firefighter and was always willing to share his knowledge. Information on services will be forthcoming. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”