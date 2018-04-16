× Eagles release defensive back Daryl Worley after he was found passed out inside vehicle blocking highway

PHILADELPHIA– One Philadelphia Eagles’ off season addition won’t even make it to training camp.

The team announced it has released DB Daryl Worley after he was arrested early Sunday morning after reportedly being found passed out inside a vehicle that was blocking a highway.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, Worley, 23, was arrested just outside the team’s practice facility in South Philadelphia.

Sources say that Worley was reportedly found passed out in a vehicle and 911 was called.

When he interacted with officers, Worley allegedly became combative and was tasered at the corner of Broad St. and Pattison Ave. around 6 a.m. on April 15.

A gun was also reportedly recovered from the scene.

Around 5:30 p.m., the Eagles announced Worley’s release.

Roster Move: #Eagles have released CB Daryl Worley. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 15, 2018

The team had acquired Worley, a Philadelphia native, earlier this off season from the Carolina Panthers, in a deal for WR Torrey Smith.

He was expected to compete for a roster spot as a backup corner back or safety.