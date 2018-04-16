× Flyers rebound in Game Two, Pens dominate Game Three to take 2-1 series lead

It’s been a back and forth series thus far.

After owning the Philadelphia Flyers in a Game One 7-0 drubbing, the Pittsburgh Penguins looked much weaker on Friday night, when they fell by a 5-1 score to even the series at one.

However, that loss did not seem to phase C Sidney Crosby and the Pens, who went into Philadelphia and came out with a 5-1 win in Game Three, retaking the series lead at 2-1 on Sunday.

Crosby had four points in Game Three, adding a goal.

Each of the team’s five goals were scored by different players, fully encapsulating the team effort.

The team’s will play Game Four on Wednesday night in Philadelphia at 7 p.m.