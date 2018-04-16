Flyers rebound in Game Two, Pens dominate Game Three to take 2-1 series lead

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 15: Justin Schultz #4 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates his third period power-play goal against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on April 15, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)

It’s been a back and forth series thus far.

After owning the Philadelphia Flyers in a Game One 7-0 drubbing, the Pittsburgh Penguins looked much weaker on Friday night, when they fell by a 5-1 score to even the series at one.

However, that loss did not seem to phase C Sidney Crosby and the Pens, who went into Philadelphia and came out with a 5-1 win in Game Three, retaking the series lead at 2-1 on Sunday.

Crosby had four points in Game Three, adding a goal.

Each of the team’s five goals were scored by different players, fully encapsulating the team effort.

The team’s will play Game Four on Wednesday night in Philadelphia at 7 p.m.

