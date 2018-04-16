× Former Philadelphia 76er, Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, Hal Greer, dies at 81

PHILADELPHIA– A former Philadelphia 76er and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer has passed away at 81.

Hal Greer, a 10-time NBA All-Star and the Sixers’ all-time leader in in points, field goals, field goals attempted, games and minutes played, has passed away.

The team released the following statement on Greer’s passing: