Former Pittsburgh Steeler James Harrison announces retirement

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ all-time sack leader has announced his retirement from the NFL.

LB James Harrison, a longtime Steeler and most recently New England Patriot, announced his retirement via an Instagram post:

The post reads:

I’ve missed way too much for way too long…and I’m done.

Many thanks to my family, coaches, the fans, and everyone who played a role in my football life.

#2ndAndFinalRetirement

#HarrisonFamilyValues

#BlessedAndHighlyFavored#GodsPlan🙏🏾

Harrison, 39, will turn 40-years-old in a few weeks, and is coming off a season that saw him leave the Steelers after playing in only five games for the team.

He caught on late in the season with the Patriots, who needed a pass rusher for their playoff run.

Harrison and the Patriots made it to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

If this is it for Harrison’s career, he will finish his time in the NFL with 84.5 sacks and nearly 800 tackles.