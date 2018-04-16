× Haar’s Drive In will open 2018 season with “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Black Panther” double-feature May 4-5

DILLSBURG, York County — It will be an all-Marvel double feature when Haar’s Drive In opens its doors for the 2018 season on the first weekend in May.

The drive-in theater, located at 185 Logan Road, will show “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Black Panther” on Friday, May 4, and Saturday, May 5, according to an announcement on the theater’s website.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on both nights. The films will begin at 8:35 and 11:05 p.m., respectively.

Released in February, “Black Panther” has racked up almost $675 million at the box office. “Infinity Wars,” the latest installment in Marvel’s popular “Avengers” saga, will be released on April 27.