Heavy rain slows the Monday morning commute, with breezy winds adding a chill

SOGGY START TO THE WEEK: A cold front brings a damp start to the work week. Expect the Monday morning commute to be slow and tricky. Heavy, slow moving rain crosses through for the morning commute. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are very likely for parts of the area, with some locally higher amounts closer to 3 inches before the rain tapers later during the morning. Rainfall amounts this high in this little time have the potential to swell area creeks and streams. Areas of flash flooding are possible too, especially on poor drainage roadways. It’s a chilly rain with strong breezes. Rain tapers by the midday hours, but there are still residual showers for the afternoon. The breezes remain in place. Temperatures for most are in the 40s, but some could touch 50 degrees. The overnight period continues to dry, but sprinkles and flurries are possible through the night. Temperatures fall into the middle to upper 30s. Tuesday is chilly and partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A few showers are still possible. Expect highs in the middle to upper 40s. It’s breezy too, so that adds the extra chill.

MIDWEEK A BIT MILDER: Conditions briefly dry Wednesday, but it’s still a bit breezy. Clouds build fast through the day ahead of the next system, but light showers should hold off until the evening and the overnight period. Temperatures reach the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. A couple lingering showers are still possible for Thursday. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 50s. It’s still breezy too. Friday starts to turn around a bit. It’s still a bit breezy with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is dry, but still a touch on the cool side for this time of year. There’s plenty of sunshine for Saturday. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 50s. Sunday should be a similar day in terms of temperatures. The only thing different looks like cloud cover. There’s a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

Have a great Monday!