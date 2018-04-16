× Humane Lobby Day on Monday at the State Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Hundreds of advocates are expected to rally at the State Capitol on Monday for Humane Lobby Day.

This year, advocates are pushing for more animal protection laws including a bill that would prevent pet stores from selling dogs, cats, or rabbits that do not come from rescues or shelters.

Advocates say the bill would help push for more pet adoptions. They say it would not impact breeders because they do not source to pet stores.

This push for more animal protection laws comes off of a successful year for animal advocates. Last year, the state passed Libres Law, implementing stricter animal abuse penalties across the state.

The rally is scheduled to begin around 10 a.m. at the Capitol building.