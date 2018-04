× Interstate 81 northbound open again after mid-morning crash closed both lanes

UPDATE, 12:10 p.m. The incident was cleared shortly after noon, according to 511PA.

CLEARED: Incident cleared on I-81 northbound at Exit: PA 34 – HANOVER ST { # 47 }. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) April 16, 2018

Original Story:

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Interstate 81 northbound is closed due to a crash between Exits 47 & 48 near Harrisburg.

The road is closed between Exit 47 (Hanover St.) and York Road (Exit 48).

According to Total Traffic, the line of traffic is stopped back to Plainfield.