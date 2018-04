× Interstate 83 southbound reopens after downed trees near Glen Rock

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., the road has reopened.

PREVIOUSLY: All lanes of Interstate 83 southbound are closed near the Glen Rock exit.

Downed trees have blocked all of the lanes of the road between between Exit 8 – PA 216 and Exit 4 – PA 851.

It’s unclear at this time how long the road will be closed.

Downed tree blocks all lanes I-83 SB between Exit 8 – PA 216 and Exit 4 – PA 851. — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) April 16, 2018

