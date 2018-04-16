John Cena, Nikki Bella call it quits after six years together

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 10: John Cena and Nikki Bella attend the 'Blockers' Premiere at the Paramount Theatre on March 10, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Pro Wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella have called off their engagement after six years together.

Bella announced the news on her Twitter page:

A year ago, the couple got engaged on TV during a live wrestling match:

Both Cena and Bella have progressed in their careers in recent years, moving from the ring to the big screen for Cena, and Bella busting a move on Dancing With the Stars! and getting her own reality TV show on E! called “Total Bellas” with her twin sister, Brie.

A few hours after Bella’s tweet, Cena posted this Instagram photo:

