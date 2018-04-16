× John Cena, Nikki Bella call it quits after six years together

Pro Wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella have called off their engagement after six years together.

Bella announced the news on her Twitter page:

We love you all ❤️ N pic.twitter.com/ooACLFXeMv — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 16, 2018

A year ago, the couple got engaged on TV during a live wrestling match:

Both Cena and Bella have progressed in their careers in recent years, moving from the ring to the big screen for Cena, and Bella busting a move on Dancing With the Stars! and getting her own reality TV show on E! called “Total Bellas” with her twin sister, Brie.

A few hours after Bella’s tweet, Cena posted this Instagram photo: