Lancaster Barnstormers add two infielders as spring training begins

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Barnstormers have added infielders Joey Terdoslavich and Carlos Garcia to their roster, bringing the total number of players signed up to 31 as they open spring training today, the team announced.

Terdoslavich, 29, appeared in 92 Major League Baseball games as a member of the Atlanta Braves and has also been part of the Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates farm systems. A switch-hitting corner infielder, Terdoslavich signed with Atlanta out of Cal State Long Beach in 2010 after the Braves made him a sixth-round draft pick. He batted .277 with seven home runs and 47 RBIs as a member of the Class AAA Indianapolis Indians last season.

“We are told that Joe is a professional hitter who loves to compete,” said Lancaster manager Ross Peeples in a press release announcing the signing. “We are very excited to see what he can do in the Barn.”

Garcia, 26, is a former farmhand in the Kansas City Royals system. He finished second in the Pioneer League with a .333 batting average for Idaho Falls in 2013 and was tied for third in the Class A Carolina League with eight triples in 2015, despite appearing in only 78 games.

Last year, the Venezuela native batted a combined .232 during stints with Class A Augusta and Class AA Richmond in the San Francisco Giants’ farm system. He swatted a career-high six homers.

“Carlos will pretty much be our utility guy,” said Peeples. “He will play second, shortstop and third. I think he will fit in very well with what we are trying to do.”

The Barnstormers’ home opener is scheduled for May 4. Lancaster will play on the road for the first week of the Atlantic League season, including a season-opening series in York.