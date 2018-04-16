× Male with apparent gunshot wounds found dead along roadway, coroner says

LOWER CHANCEFORD TWP., York County — A deceased male with apparent gunshot wounds was found along a roadway Monday in Lower Chanceford Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Emergency personnel and police were dispatched to the area of Bare Road and Furnace Road around 7 a.m. for a reported male subject in cardiac arrest, the coroner’s office release says. Upon arrival, the individual was found deceased. He was pronounced dead at 8:05 a.m.

The male’s name will be released after his family is notified.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at 8 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or State Police.