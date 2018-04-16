Man arrested, charged following trespassing complaint

LANCASTER COUNTY — Columbia Police arrested a 25-year-old man Sunday following a trespassing complaint in which he allegedly started to strangle the victim.

The incident occurred at a residence in the 600 block of Manor Street Sunday afternoon.

The female victim told police that Paul Rapant came to retrieve a handgun that he had hidden at her house. When the victim attempted to call 911 because he wouldn’t leave, Rapant allegedly charged her, grabbed her by the neck and pushed her to the ground, the release says.

Rapant, who was advised multiple times that day not to be at the address, fled following the incident but was taken into custody in the 600 block of Avenue West, the release adds.

The Quarryville resident was charged with possession of firearm prohibited and strangulation. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $50,000 cash bail.