× Man found deceased along roadway identified; coroner rules death as homicide

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE 2: Aaron Wollman’s manner of death has been ruled a homicide, according to the latest report from the York County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office adds that Wollman, 25, sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

UPDATE: The coroner has identified a man who was found dead along a roadway on Monday.

Aaron Wollman, 25, of Denver, was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in the area of Bare and Furnace Road around 7 a.m. on Monday.

EMS arrived on scene to find Wollman deceased.

The manner of death has been ruled a homicide by

The manner of death is considered suspicious, and an autopsy is scheduled for April 17 at 8 a.m.

PA State Police in York are investigating, and anyone with any information is asked to contact 911 or PA State Police.

PREVIOUSLY: A deceased male with apparent gunshot wounds was found along a roadway Monday in Lower Chanceford Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Emergency personnel and police were dispatched to the area of Bare Road and Furnace Road around 7 a.m. for a reported male subject in cardiac arrest, the coroner’s office release says. Upon arrival, the individual was found deceased. He was pronounced dead at 8:05 a.m.

The male’s name will be released after his family is notified.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at 8 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or State Police.