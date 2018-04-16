× PA preserves 27 farms throughout state, Agriculture Secretary announces

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s Agricultural Land Preservation Board has safeguarded 27 farms throughout the state, State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced Monday.

Three of the 27 farms are in Lancaster County while two others reside in Lebanon and York counties.

“The farms preserved today exemplify our diverse production agriculture industry – each is unique in the products it grows and the people who call it home,” Redding said. “Our work to protect these farms represents targeted investments in the security of our food supply and the quality of our environment. They’re made possible because of the commitment of farmers to preserving their operations, who in turn use the funding to invest in the future of their operations and our economy.”

Here’s a list of the five preserved farms within FOX43’s viewing area:

Lancaster County

The Jason Z. and Rhoda H. Martin farm, a 161.11-acre crop and livestock operation

The Ernest W. and Rhonda L. Mast farm, a 180.9-acre crop farm

The Joan R. Sinz farm, a 38.03-acre crop farm

Lebanon County

The Daryl L. Alger farm, a 51.68-acre crop farm

York County

The Barley Farms LP farm, a 213.56-acre crop farm

The full list of preserved farms can be found here.