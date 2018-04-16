× Philadelphia District Attorney agrees to give rapper Meek Mill a new hearing

PHILADELPHIA– It appears that rapper Meek Mill could be one step closer to getting out of prison.

According to NBC10 Philadelphia, Meek Mill’s legal team has announced that the Philadelphia District Attorney has agreed to give Meek Mill a new hearing.

Cheers erupt as #MeekMill legal team announces Philly DA’s decision to support new trial for rapper. Meeks lawyer says they will appeal to the Pa. Supreme Court @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/pY3JefJwqS — Alicia Lozano (@aliciavlozano) April 16, 2018

The judge in the case reportedly wouldn’t discuss the possibility of bail.

Meek Mill’s lawyer has said that they will appeal to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The rapper, legally known as Robert Rihmeek Williams, has been in jail since November after being sentenced to serve 2-4 years in prison for violating his probation.