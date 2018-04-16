× Pirates claim lefty reliever from Nationals

PITTSBURGH– The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed a left-handed relief pitcher off of waivers from the Washington Nationals.

The Pirates announced that the team claimed P Enny Romero.

He’s expected to join the team early this week.

Romero, 27, pitched in 53 games for the Nationals last season, totaling a a 3.56 ERA while striking out 65 over 55 2/3 innings of work.

However, over parts of five major league seasons, Romero has totaled a 4.70 ERA.

This year, Romero has gotten limited action, only appearing in two games. Although, he has allowed three earned runs in only two innings.

Now, he will look to serve as another power option from the left side for the Pirates’ bullpen.