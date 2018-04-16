× Police investigating daytime burglaries in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating two daytime burglaries that occurred Friday.

On April 13 during the daylight hours, a burglary occurred in the 4700 block of Sweetbriar Terrace and in the 4800 block of Sweetbriar Drive in Lower Paxton Township.

Police are asking for any tips into the investigation be submitted either to their website or to the department directly. Any suspicious activity in the township can, of course, be reported directly to 911 or the non-emergency number (717) 558-6900.