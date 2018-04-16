× RECALL: K9 Natural frozen dog food may be contaminated with Listeria

K9 Natural Ltd is voluntarily recalling four batches of the K9 Natural Frozen Chicken Feast 2.2lb and 11lb bags that was imported into the US market in June 2017 because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes.

Listeria Monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in humans and animals. Symptoms of infection may include nausea, vomiting, aches, fever, and diarrhea, and may lead to most serious issues such as meningitis and abortion. Healthy people and animals can be infected, and some are more susceptible, including young children, pregnant women, frail or elderly people or others with weakened immune symptoms. Animals that become ill with Listeria Monocytogenes could display symptoms similar to humans.

Listeria Monocytogenes can affect animals eating the product and there is risk to humans from handling the products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to the products.

No pet or human illnesses, injuries or complaints have been reported to date.

If you have any symptoms after handling the recalled product, please contact your healthcare provider. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has any symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The recalled batch numbers are as follows;

K9 Natural Frozen Chicken Feast 2.2lb bags, shipped to distributors in WA, CA, TX, CO and distributed to pet speciality retail stores.

Batch number #170517 with an expiration date of 17NOV2018

K9 Natural Frozen Chicken Feast 11lb bags, shipped to distributors in WA, CA, TX, CO, PA and distributed to pet speciality retail stores.

Batch number #150517 with an expiration date of 15NOV2018

Batch number #160517 with an expiration date of 16NOV2018

Batch number #170517 with an expiration date of 17NOV2018

The batch number and expiration dates are stamped in the bottom left on the back of the pack. You can see examples of packaging and where to find the batch number here;

Purchasers are encouraged to check the batch code to see if their product was affected. Pet owners who have product matching these batch codes should stop using the product and return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement. Consumers with questions can contact us at 1 888 345 4680.

At K9 Natural, the safety of our products, pets and customers is paramount and we pride ourselves on providing the highest quality food made of the highest quality ingredients. We are disappointed that this situation has occurred and K9 Natural remain committed to ensuring high levels of product quality and cleanliness right from the farm to the retail store.

Customers with questions may contact the company via phone at 1 888 345 4680, M-F 8am-5pm PST & EST and S-S 14 &15 April 2018 8am-5pm PST & EST or email info@k9natural.com.

For all media queries please phone 1 888 345 4680 or email media@k9natural.com.

Source: U.S. Food & Drug Administration