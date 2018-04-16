× Sixers grab 1-0 series lead over Heat in first playoff win in six years

PHILADELPHIA– The Sixers collected their first playoff win in six years.

The team defeated the Miami Heat at home by a score of 130-103 on Saturday night, giving the Sixers a 1-0 series lead.

Philadelphia had five players score at least 17 points, and were led with 28 by G J.J. Redick.

Rookie of the Year candidate G/F Ben Simmons fell just short of a triple-double, finishing with 17 points, 14 rebounds and 9 assists in the victory.

The Sixers trailed the Heat at halftime, 60-56, but outscored the Heat by 31 in the game’s second half.

The team’s came victory came without the services of All-Star C Joel Embiid, who sat out while recovering from an orbital bone fracture.

While he didn’t play, Embiid rang the team in during its bell ringing prior to the game:

He is reportedly out of the NBA’s concussion protocol, and has already been ruled out for Game Two, which is set for Monday night at 8 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.