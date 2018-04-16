Sixers grab 1-0 series lead over Heat in first playoff win in six years

Posted 6:15 AM, April 16, 2018, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 14: Robert Covington #33 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Miami Heat during Game One of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoff at Wells Fargo Center on April 14, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Robert Covington

PHILADELPHIA– The Sixers collected their first playoff win in six years.

The team defeated the Miami Heat at home by a score of 130-103 on Saturday night, giving the Sixers a 1-0 series lead.

Philadelphia had five players score at least 17 points, and were led with 28 by G J.J. Redick.

Rookie of the Year candidate G/F Ben Simmons fell just short of a triple-double, finishing with 17 points, 14 rebounds and 9 assists in the victory.

The Sixers trailed the Heat at halftime, 60-56, but outscored the Heat by 31 in the game’s second half.

Related Story
Sixers’ Fultz becomes youngest in NBA history to record triple-double, team wins 16th straight & will face Heat in playoffs

The team’s came victory came without the services of All-Star C Joel Embiid, who sat out while recovering from an orbital bone fracture.

While he didn’t play, Embiid rang the team in during its bell ringing prior to the game:

He is reportedly out of the NBA’s concussion protocol, and has already been ruled out for Game Two, which is set for Monday night at 8 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Related stories