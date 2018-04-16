× Suspicious device destroyed Monday in Lancaster Twp.

LANCASTER COUNTY — A device found in Lancaster Township was destroyed by police Monday, according to a news release.

Officers from the Manheim Township Police Department responded to Michelle Drive in Lancaster Township just after 8:45 a.m. after a maintenance worker from the Villages of Lancaster Green apartment complex came across a suspicious package. The package was described as a clock, mounted to a metal can, which appeared to be consistent with an explosive device, the release states.

The area was cordoned off while a bomb-trained K9 from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department and specialists from the Pennsylvania State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives unit responded to the location.

State Police investigators determined that the device “contained materials that warranted its destruction,” the release says. The device was then destroyed using a projected water disruptor.

“Following the ‘see something, say something’ motto, this incident is an excellent example of a citizen seeing something suspicious and immediately report it to police,” Chief Thomas Rudzinski said. “All calls of this nature will be treated as real explosive devices until proven otherwise.”

Manheim Township Police detectives seized the remaining pieces of the device and are analyzing the contents, the release adds.