× Wegmans looks to fill 300 part-time positions at Lancaster location, which opens in September

LANCASTER — The long-awaited Wegman’s Food Market is opening its Manheim Township, Lancaster County location at The Crossings at Conestoga Creek in September, the supermarket is still looking to fill 300 part-time positions, the store announced Monday.

The Crossings at Conestoga Creek is located on the southwest corner of Harrisburg Pike and Route 30, near Park City Mall and Long’s Park.

The part-time openings cover a variety of positions in every department of the store, including customer service and culinary roles like chefs and line cooks, the store says. Hiring for 175 full-time positions began in February and is still ongoing for select openings like bakers, cooks, and dishwashers.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online or call (717) 358-9494 for more information. Interviews will be conducted at a Wegman’s employment office Park City Mall. No applications will be accepted at the construction site.

“The most important qualification is a willingness to learn and grow,” Wegmans store manager Jimmy Bellis said in a press release. “Though the opening is months away, new employees begin training soon after they’re hired, so that when we open the doors, they’re knowledgeable about our offerings and ready to provide incredible customer service. I couldn’t be more pleased with the quality of applicants here. We’re already off to a fantastic start in Lancaster County.”

Wegmans has ranked high in Fortune Magazine’s list of “The 100 Best Companies to Work For,” ranking No. 2 in 2018. The company offers flexible scheduling, competitive pay and benefits, as well as a supportive work environment.

The Manheim Township store will employ approximately 475 people, about 425 of which will be local hires.