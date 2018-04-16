× Wizards drop Game One to Raptors, 114-106

WASHINGTON– The Wizards dropped their playoff opener to the Toronto Raptors by a score of 114-106.

The Raptors finished the game on a 26-15 run, with the team’s bench doubling up on the Wizards’ bench scoring, 42-21.

F Serge Ibaka led the Raptors with 23 points, while star G DeMar DeRozan poured in 17.

G John Wall led the Wizards with 23 points while G Bradley Beal added 19.

Washington will look to even the series at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night in Toronto.