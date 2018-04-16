Wizards drop Game One to Raptors, 114-106

TORONTO, ON - APRIL 14: John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal #3 look on from the bench during a timeout against the Toronto Raptors during Game One of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on April 14, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Bradley Beal;John Wall
WASHINGTON– The Wizards dropped their playoff opener to the Toronto Raptors by a score of 114-106.
The Raptors finished the game on a 26-15 run, with the team’s bench doubling up on the Wizards’ bench scoring, 42-21.
F Serge Ibaka led the Raptors with 23 points, while star G DeMar DeRozan poured in 17.
G John Wall led the Wizards with 23 points while G Bradley Beal added 19.
Washington will look to even the series at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night in Toronto.