× Woman in critical condition after neighbor accidentally shoots gun through wall in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– One woman is in critical condition after a neighbor says he accidentally fired his gun and struck a woman next door in Lancaster.

On April 15 around 11:00 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of E. Liberty Street for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a female victim inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

She was transported to a local hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

One of the 911 callers to the scene was a 25-year-old male neighbor, who told police that he had accidentally fired his gun inside his home and that it went through the wall, and struck the woman next door.

Investigators determined that the woman was laying in bed inside her residence when the shot was fired through the wall and struck her in the head.

The neighbor is cooperating with the investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.