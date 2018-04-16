× Woman’s ‘violent outburst’ at Lancaster county physician’s office leads to multiple charges, police say

MANHEIM — A 25-year-old Manheim woman is charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief after police say she “had a violent outburst” at a Manheim doctor’s office.

According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, Jessica Michelle Faulk, became enraged after a duty physician at Manheim Family Practice on 700 Lancaster Road refused to prescribe the medication she was requesting on April 13.

Faulk allegedly began yelling and cursing and damaged an office door by repeatedly slamming it.

She was cited for two summary offenses, police say.